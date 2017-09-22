Kids participate in international chess tournament

Students participate in international chess tournament with kids from Poland via Skype. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The game of Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years, but children across the country continue to use the game to learn discipline and strategy.

Students at Douglass K8 Optional School played in an international chess tournament against kids in Poland via Skype on Friday.

Edgar Bwire, who is in 8th grade, already has big dreams and he's making big moves, on and off the chess board.

"It helps me to concentrate and make decisions," said Bwire. "I aspire to be a doctor."

Bwire said playing chess at school is helping to make his dream a reality. Plus, he's learning valuable life lessons and critical thinking skills.

"When you play chess and you make a mistake, it can cost you a game, but in life if you make a serious mistake it can cost you your life," said Bwire.

This was Bwire's first international chess tournament.

"That's what's most important, our kids being exposed to things other than what they see every day," said Douglas K8 Optional School Principal Kamiah Turner.

Eighth grader Nishara Wilson said she's learned so much from playing chess.

"We can become some of the greatest chess players as well," she explained. "It teaches you, like, the way of life."

She said the Queen is her favorite chess piece.

"The queen can move in any direction and it can get anywhere on the board," she added.

Wilson said she knows hard work and motivation can make her a queen. She has dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.