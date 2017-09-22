Memphis students participate in international chess tournament

The Tennessee Titans will not stand or kneel during the national anthem before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.More >>
Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The game of Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years, but children across the country continue to use the game to learn discipline and strategy.More >>
One person is dead and seven wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, just south of Nashville.More >>
Ninety families in Memphis and Shelby County could have their homes weatherized this year, thanks to a new $1.5 million grant program.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
