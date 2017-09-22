Grizzlies renovate FedExForum

FedExForum received some huge upgrades, some of which you will definitely notice next time you go to a Grizzlies game.

Tony Allen and Zach Randolph--the Grit and Grind that created what we recognize as Grizzlies basketball--are no longer part of the team, but that's not the only thing different about the upcoming basketball season.

FedExForum now has a brand new 360HD video display board and four new HD panels that go across the arena.

The Grizzlies believe the multi-million dollar upgrades will revolutionize the way fans watch the game inside the Grindhouse.

"We were the last standard definition building in the NBA so we knew we needed to upgrade to HD. Part of that required new, center hung ribbon boards and all new digital assets throughout the building," Grizzlies President of Business Operations Jason Wexler said.

The upgrades to the arena were not just for the fans. Grizzlies players will also get to enjoy a brand new locker room.

The locker room received an expansion, new cushioned seating, a sauna, a hot tub, and more.

"We'll have the absolute best in arena locker room experience for our players and our coaching staff. The amenities that have been added to our locker room puts us at a huge advantage over other teams," Grizzlies Vice President of Arena Operations Eric Granger said.

Memphis Grizzlies open the preseason at FedExForum on October 2 against Orlando Magic.

