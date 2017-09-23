Grizzlies trade Troy Daniels

The Memphis Grizzlies traded three-point gunner Troy Daniels and one of their three 2018-second round draft picks to the Phoenix Suns for a second-round pick next season.

Daniels is a streaky shooter who averaged eight points a game on 39 percent from beyond the arc but only played 67 games as a defensive liability.

He still broke Memphis' single season record, hitting 138 three pointers--17 more than previous record holder Mike Miller.

The move paves the way for rookie forward Ivan Rabb, who signed his contract this week, to join the roster.

It could be an awkward locker room in Phoenix after Daniels and Suns star Devin Booker got into a physical altercation that resulted in both players being ejected in their last meeting at FedExForum.

