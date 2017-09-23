11K participate in St. Jude Walk/Run in downtown Memphis

Thousands of people packed downtown Memphis for the St. Jude Walk Run Event.

Even the WMC Action News 5 Team came out!

St Jude says there were 43 teams and 11,000 people who participated. This year, they had more than 1,000 volunteers.

For just $10 to join, this year's St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer in Memphis raised more than $750,000 and counting.

“My team has been doing this for five years now,” said Allison Melton, whose team is the Celicon Seekers. “We like to support St. Jude, we've raised over $30,000 in the last five years. We just wanna come out and support the kids and help a good cause."

Fundraising will remain open until October 31.

WMC Action News 5 has been working in partnership with St. Jude to raise money. Click here to donate to St. Jude on behalf of WMC Action News 5.

Anchors Andrew Douglas, Felicia Bolton, Janeen Gordon, and Meteorologist Brittney Bryant served as our team captains.

