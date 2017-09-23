Zach Adams' sentencing trial begins Saturday

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A jury found Zach Adams guilty on all eight charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, on Friday in the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo.

Holly Bobo, a 20-year-old nursing student, went missing in 2011.Her remains were found in a wooded area near Holladay, Tennessee, in 2014. They were positively identified as belonging to Holly Bobo through dental records.

The jury must now decide what sentence Adams will serve for his crimes and the death penalty is on the table.

Court will resume again Saturday morning for the sentencing phase of the trial. Victim impact statements from both sides are expected to be read.

Below are the charges of which Adams was found guilty:

Felony first-degree murder Especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon Especially aggravated kidnapping with serious bodily injuries First-degree murder during the perpetration of rape or attempted rape Aggravated rape by the use of force or coercion with the use of a deadly weapon Aggravated rape suffered bodily injuries Rape by use of force or coercion First-degree premeditated murder

