Zach Adams' sentencing trial begins Saturday

A jury found Zach Adams guilty on all eight charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, on Friday in the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly Bobo.More >>
The St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer will commence Saturday morning at 8 a.m.More >>
A DeSoto County bus driver is being credited with saving a man's life.More >>
An MPD officer is suing a Memphis bar after saying it didn't do enough to protect him from an alleged drunk driver last December.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
Police responded to Ropers Rockin-Country bar on Highway 49 after reports of an active shooter.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
