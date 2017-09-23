Zach Adams to serve life without the possibility of parole

The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole plus 50 years. He was convicted Friday for kidnapping, raping, and murdering of Holly Bobo.

Holly Bobo, a 20-year-old nursing student, went missing in 2011.Her remains were found in a wooded area near Holladay, Tennessee, in 2014. They were positively identified as belonging to Holly Bobo through dental records.

"She was the most beautiful, sweetest soul I ever met," Karen Bobo said about her daughter. "Part of the reason Holly wanted to be a nurse was because she wanted to take care of her grandparents."

"For the first time in six years, I saw my husband smile," Karen added.

Below are the charges of which Adams was found guilty:

Felony first-degree murder Especially aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon Especially aggravated kidnapping with serious bodily injuries First-degree murder during the perpetration of rape or attempted rape Aggravated rape by the use of force or coercion with the use of a deadly weapon Aggravated rape suffered bodily injuries Rape by use of force or coercion First-degree premeditated murder

Below you can read our previous stories from the trial. Each story has video of witness' testimony.

