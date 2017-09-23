MPD searching for missing deaf teen

Memphis police need your help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.

Brianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 when she jumped out of her bedroom window and left.

Police say she is deaf and has several mental disorders. She is not on her medication.

Brianna stands 5-feet tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is black, has brown eyes, and has a short afro that is black on the sides and brown on top. She was last seen wearing a peach short-sleeved dress.

If you see Brianna or know her whereabouts, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or MPD Missing Persons Unit at 901-636-4479.

