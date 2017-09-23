Funeral held for civil rights leader Dr. Dwight Montgomery

The Memphis community said their final goodbyes to a beloved civil rights leader.

The funeral for Dr. Dwight Montgomery brought leaders from all across the community.

It was a beautiful homegoing service where friends and people he impacted say he left his mark and they can't wait to meet him again.

Dwight Montgomery passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13 at St. Francis Hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

Saturday, people from different backgrounds gathered to celebrate his life.

Amongst the crowd was Congressman Steve Cohen, Mayor Jim Strickland, and other influential leaders in the community.

"Dwight lived a long and full life," Cohen said.

Speakers reflected on his life and all of the impacts he made locally and nationally.

"He started early in every pursuit he had and he contributed to each cause in major fashion," Cohen said.

Montgomery left this earth physically, but his legacy lives on.

