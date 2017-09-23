MFD hosts ‘Hero Day’ for girls

The Memphis Fire Department is showing local girls they can be heroes, too.

MFD held their third annual Hero Day, teaming up with the Girl Scouts of America to introduce girls to the first responder industry.

Ultimately, organizers say they want to give young women the opportunity to consider non-traditional occupations.

“They just don't know that women can be firefighters or police officers or paramedics or whatever, so we gotta let them know they could have a career as a professional firefighter,” said MFD Division Chief Hope Lloyd.

Stations were set up to give the girls hands-on experience in firefighting, EMS, and emergency dispatching skills.

