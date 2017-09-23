Protesters press Southaven police for answers in Ismael Lopez’s death

The protesters are gone now, but they made their point at the Southaven Police Department on Saturday.

They staged a sit-in and demanded answers in the deadly police shooting of Ismael Lopez two months ago.

Police opened fire on Lopez when they responded to the wrong home.

Shouting through bullhorns and fighting through tears, dozens of protestors of all ages gathered outside the department.

"We just want justice,” said Ilia Ortega. “It's very unfair that we lost him because he was a wonderful man."

Exactly two months ago, Southaven police mistakenly went to Lopez's house on a warrant, meant for Lopez's neighbor across the street.

While serving that warrant they claim they saw Lopez with a gun. Southaven police then shot and killed him.

"When I found out, I just could not believe it,” Ortega said. “Like I never thought it would happen. As you can see the community has not forgotten."

After starting their protest outside, they then marched inside the police department seeking answers.

They demanded the names of the officers involved in the shooting and an update on the investigation.

"It looks like they are trying to cover up for the officer who did this,” said community activist Jose Salazar. “I think it's wrong."

The crowd said they will continue to protest every day if necessary until they get those answers

We have also reached out to Southaven police multiple times to get answers. We are still waiting to hear back.

