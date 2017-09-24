District Attorney's office to investigate Pure Passion after latest deadly shooting

Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Pure Passion located on East Brooks Road near the intersection of Cazassa Road.

Police said two men were shot and transported by private vehicle. One man was dead when he arrived at the hospital and the other remains in non-critical condition.

This is not the first shooting at Pure Passion this year. In March, a man was robbed and injured during a shooting in the club's parking lot.

A security guard was arrested following a shooting outside Pure Passion in October 2016. Then, later that year in November, a person was shot while standing outside the club during a drive-by. The club voluntarily closed in November after a nuisance petition, and it only reopened after agreeing to add security guards and a sophisticated surveillance system.

District Attorney General Amy Weirich said her office will start investigating this week to see whether or not they will try to get the club shut down.

"We don't want to support and allow businesses to function in our community that are a magnet for criminal activity," Weirich said. "As with any nuisance petition, before it becomes a petition in the courtroom, there is a lot of investigation that needs to be done by the Memphis Police Department."

First, there needs to be an investigation into how many times officers have been called to Pure Passion. Next, they need to analyze what the calls were in regards to.

Pure Passion ownership would then have the opportunity to present its case to the judge.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the club's ownership for comment on the latest deadly shooting and if it plans on increasing security measures. Nobody has returned our request for comment.

