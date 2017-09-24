District Attorney's office to investigate Pure Passion after latest deadly shooting

United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.More >>
The widow of a New Orleans firefighter gunned down outside a Memphis nightclub is searching for answers in her husband’s death.More >>
A Memphis man could spend dozens of years behind bars after being convicted of neglecting his 3-month-old son.More >>
A Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee was relieved of duty after posting "inappropriate and insensitive comments" on the department's Facebook page.More >>
Memphians are gathering to protest the Republican-backed health care plan.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Seven Amarillo residents have been arrested in connection with an online child predator operation.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
Police say a mom and her stepdaughter first had a verbal dispute with the female driver. The suspects then approach her car and grabbed her by the hair and neck. They pulled the woman out through an open window and punched her multiple times.More >>
A local restaurant owner says he's taking a stand after recent friction between the NFL, its players and President Trump, over the national anthem.More >>
