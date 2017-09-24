Two shot, one dead after shooting at Memphis nightclub

Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at Pure Passion located on East Brooks Road near the intersection of Cazassa Road.

Police said two men were shot and transported by private vehicle. One man was dead on arrival and the other is in non-critical condition.

WMC Action News 5 will provide more details as they become available.

This is not the first shooting at Pure Passion in the last year. In March, a man was robbed and injured during a shooting in the club's parking lot, and in October 2016, a security guard was arrested following a shooing outside Pure Passion.

Then, in November 2016, a person was shot while standing outside the club during a drive-by.

