Two shot, one dead after shooting at Memphis nightclub

Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The protesters are gone now, but they made their point at the Southaven Police Department on Saturday.More >>
The protesters are gone now, but they made their point at the Southaven Police Department on Saturday.More >>
The Memphis Fire Department is showing local girls they can be heroes, too.More >>
The Memphis Fire Department is showing local girls they can be heroes, too.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.More >>
Memphis police need your help finding a missing teen believed to be in danger.More >>
The Memphis community said their final goodbyes to a beloved civil rights leader.More >>
The Memphis community said their final goodbyes to a beloved civil rights leader.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump's comments in a Friday night speech and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes.More >>
Wading into thorny issues of race and politics, Trump's comments in a Friday night speech and a series of Saturday tweets drew sharp responses from some of the nation's top athletes.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>