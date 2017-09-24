Nashville Fire Department: Multiple people injured in shooting at Nashville church

Multiple people were injured during a shooting at a church in Nashville, according to Nashville Fire Department.

NFD says that eight people were wounded, including the shooter.

Medical personnel are treating 8 wounded church goers shot at Burnett’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shooter among wounded. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

NFD also says that all victims were transported to the hospital and the majority were adults.

This is a mass casualty situation. All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

All of the wounded except for one is over the age of 60. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 24, 2017

