Nashville Fire Department: Multiple people injured in shooting at Nashville church

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
NASHVILLE, TN

Multiple people were injured during a shooting at a church in Nashville, according to Nashville Fire Department.

NFD says that eight people were wounded, including the shooter.

NFD also says that all victims were transported to the hospital and the majority were adults. 

