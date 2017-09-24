Titans, Seahawks stay inside locker room during national anthem

The Tennessee Titans did not stand or kneel during the national anthem before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, they weren't out on the field at all.

Sunday, the Titans issued a press release stating they decided to remain inside the locker room while the national anthem is playing.

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

The Seahawks also opted to stay in the locker room during the national anthem. Almost 30 minutes before kickoff, the Seahawks stated that they would not stand for the national anthem because they "will not stand for the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country."

Ten minutes later, the Titans followed suit.

No players on the field during the anthem for Titans vs. Seahawks pic.twitter.com/6NEEJA7h1B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2017

The protest was one of several Sunday after a tweet from President Donald Trump that said the NFL should fire players who do not stand for the national anthem.

The game started at 3:05 p.m. CDT in Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.