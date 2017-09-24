Widow of NOLA firefighter gunned down outside Memphis club seeks justice

The widow of a New Orleans firefighter gunned down outside a Memphis nightclub is searching for answers in her husband’s death.

Gregory Howard was an innocent bystander when he was shot outside the Mynt Lounge on Hacks Cross Road last month.

Howard was in town last month to play in a first responders basketball tournament with Memphis police.

He never made it to that game or back home to his family. His wife Dominique is now traveling to Memphis seeking justice.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it started with a fight inside the bar that spilled into the parking lot, when two people shot at each other, firing several rounds.

Howard was the only one injured in the shooting.

It's been nearly a month and no arrests have been made in the case.

Dominique spoke to us by phone and says she plans to travel to Memphis in October to get answers.

"Maybe somebody will say anything that can help any leads in the case so that the person that did this can be prosecuted for it,” Dominique said.

Howard was a nine-year veteran of the fire department and left behind two young sons.

"I mean, this is somebody that I spent the last 18 years of my life with, and because he was such a hands-on father, it's hard for them, especially my 10-year-old," Dominique said.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses hoping to identify the suspects, but so far there have been no updates.

"I just want somebody to have that same kind of impact so that justice can be sought for my husband because he didn't deserve to die like that," Dominique said.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

