Gunman injures 6, kills 1 in Nashville church shooting

Sunday peace was shattered by a gunman at a Tennessee church.

One person is dead and six wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, just south of Nashville.

Metro police in Nashville have identified that gunman as 25-year-old Emanuel Samson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Police say he's been released from the hospital and will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Now, police are trying to figure out what could have provoked the horrific act.

“The guy came from the right side of the church and he was just shooting, he was just shooting he went right to the middle and shot more,” said witness Minerva Rosa.

The bullets started flying as the worship service ended around 11:15 a.m. One woman was shot dead in the parking lot.

“He shot the first lady in the back in the parking lot by that green explorer, then he turned around rolled her over and shot her in the face,” said witness Joe Love.

Investigators said the 25-year-old masked gunman went into the church through a back door then moved to the sanctuary shooting.

“Multiple rounds were fired inside the church,” said Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.

An usher trying to stop the shooting ended up pistol-whipped.

As the fight continued, investigators say the gunman shot himself but it's unclear if that was intentional.

Authorities believe as many as 50 people were in the church at the time of the attack. Thankfully no children were in the sanctuary.

There's still no motive for the shooting or word of any relationship between the gunman and his victims.

