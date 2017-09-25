New updates on deadly Tennessee church shooting, FedEx Job fair, Hugh Freeze apologizes, Hot and humid

Good Monday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following for you this morning:
A masked gunman opens fire inside a metro Nashville church, killing a mother of 2 and wounding multiple worshipers including the pastor. The 25 year old native of Sudan is in police custody. The justice department has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting. We have new updates from overnight and reaction from around the state. We'll get you caught up this morning.
FedEx is holding a career fair for brokerage, distribution, engineering and air and ocean freight positions. Details on all you need to know so you can apply this morning on #wmc5.
Former Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze has formally apologized to Rebel nation. We'll show you some of his letter to the Ole Miss community on WMC.
GOP senators on Capitol Hill are leading the fight to repeal and replace Obamacare. They insist their bill has a shot at getting passed this week. We'll explore where it stands now on WMC.
Weather:
We are expecting a warm day with lots of sunshine. Temps around 90..we're talking about the day, the week and rain chances this morning with weather and traffic every 7 mins on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Antioch church shooting suspect to be charged with murder
Boy beaten with hammer while protecting sister dies
Burglary suspects smash wall of Ace Cash Express
72 cameras part of Cooper-Young's crime-fighting plan
Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'
Join us as we get going this morning and this week! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
The Tennessee Titans will not stand or kneel during the national anthem before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will not stand or kneel during the national anthem before their game against the Seattle Seahawks.More >>
Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The game of Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years, but children across the country continue to use the game to learn discipline and strategy.More >>
The game of Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years, but children across the country continue to use the game to learn discipline and strategy.More >>
One person is dead and seven wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, just south of Nashville.More >>
One person is dead and seven wounded after a gunman opened fire inside the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, just south of Nashville.More >>
Ninety families in Memphis and Shelby County could have their homes weatherized this year, thanks to a new $1.5 million grant program.More >>
Ninety families in Memphis and Shelby County could have their homes weatherized this year, thanks to a new $1.5 million grant program.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>