Shopping expert reveals the best way to score free stuff

For bargain shoppers, getting free stuff is a big deal.

One shopping expert knows how to do just that. Kyle James runs the website ratherbeshopping.com.

He said there is always free stuff when a company has a new product release.

There are also freebies when a company is trying to build buzz around a certain product line.

"Proctor and Gamble is a really good one; a lot of their product lines they will send out actual full size product lines for your opinion, especially around new product releases," James said.

James said if you do a simple online search, look for a new store or a new location that is about to open for free items.

James said before you shop at a store, follow them on social media and check out their website. Often times, a company may want people to test various products in return for your thoughts.

"I would definitely recommend following your favorite stores on Facebook and Twitter," James said. "If they do offer a free product or samples, they will usually post them on their facebook page. It's a great way to be kept in the know."

James said if you do a quick online search and you know you're going to a specific store, you might find some information about free products on a specific day that you didn't know about.

