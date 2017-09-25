Event hopes to guide conversation of race between parents, children

Our differences shape who we are. Some people are tall or short, some have lighter complexion while others are of a darker complexion. Some people speak a different language, and some may not be able to speak at all. As human beings, we are all different. We should learn to acknowledge the differences and live with them.

The Lucis E. and Elsie C. Burch Jr. Library in Collierville, TN. will host Sandra Brown Turner, the Director of the University of Memphis Barbara K. Lipman Early Childhood School and Research Institute, for a presentation on "How to Talk to Your Children about Race."

Brown Turner's areas of expertise include, but are not limited to: Child development, Children's mental health, Character education and Early childhood education.

Join in the conversation Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Halle Meeting Room.

To register, click here.

