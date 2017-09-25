Man beaten unconscious with stool inside Memphis nightclub

A man is on the run after using a stool as a weapon inside a Memphis nightclub.

Memphis Police Department was called to Purple Haze in Downtown Memphis just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a man bleeding on the floor inside the club.

The man was unconscious; after he came to, he told police he was struck by an unknown object.

Witnesses said the man was hit by a stool.

The suspect was described as a man by the nickname "CEO."

The victim told police he did not know the suspect and was unsure why he was assaulted.

No arrests have been made.

