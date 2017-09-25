Memphians stage rally against Republican health care proposal - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphians stage rally against Republican health care proposal

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphians are gathering to protest the Republican-backed health care plan.

The "Kill the Bill" rally will take place at noon Monday at Civic Center Plaza.

Organizers cite the following reasons for the protest:

  • 32 million Americans would lose health care 
  • The bill would take away federal protections for pre-existing conditions
  • The bill proposes 34 percent cuts to Medicaid via block grants
  • Premiums would go up
  • The plan would defund Planned Parenthood

Brix Fowler will be at the rally gathering reaction on the event. He will have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

