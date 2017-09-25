Memphians stage rally against Republican health care proposal

Memphians are gathering to protest the Republican-backed health care plan.

The "Kill the Bill" rally will take place at noon Monday at Civic Center Plaza.

Organizers cite the following reasons for the protest:

32 million Americans would lose health care

The bill would take away federal protections for pre-existing conditions

The bill proposes 34 percent cuts to Medicaid via block grants

Premiums would go up

The plan would defund Planned Parenthood

Brix Fowler will be at the rally gathering reaction on the event. He will have a report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 6.

