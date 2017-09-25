Former MPD officer arrested near The White House with guns

Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near The White House.

Officers said they were approached by a man Sunday morning later identified as Timothy Bates, according to NBC Washington.

Bates was a Memphis police officer from 2000 until his retirement in 2013.

Bates is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful transport of weapon, possession of prohibited weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

Police found nine guns, three knives, brass knuckles, suppressors, and ammunition inside Bates' car.

