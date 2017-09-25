Former MPD officer arrested near White House with guns

United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. near the intersections of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C.

Secret Service officers said they observed Timothy Bates, 37, engaging in what appeared to be public urination due to his unzipped pants and demeanor.

Officers approached Bates, who was a Memphis police officer from 2000 until he was medically retired in August 2013, and he said he "came to The White House in order to speak with Adm. Mike Rogers and Gen. Jim Mattis for advice on missing paychecks and how to get the dog chip out of my head."

Bates was standing next to a silver 2009 Nissan 370Z, which he told officers he drove to Washington D.C. that day and parked in a no-parking zone.

Officers asked Bates if he had any weapons in the vehicle, and he said he did. Officers saw several three hard gun cases through the window. When they asked Bates if they could search his vehicle, he consented to a full search.

When officers opened the door, they requested that the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division Crime Scene Unit respond to the scene and perform a thorough search of the vehicle.

Nine total firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition were found inside the vehicle.

These are the weapons that were found:

Bushmaster M-4 Platform Assault Rifle with six magazines--five of the magazines contained 30 rounds and the other contained 10 rounds.

Intratec USA Tec-9 Pistol containing an extended magazine with ammunition and a silencer.

Vulcan V10 .45 Machine Gun with an extended magazine and ammunition.

Norinco AK-47 Platform Assault Rifle with a round in the camber, a loaded extended magazine in the rifle, and one additional loaded extended magazine.

Glock 30 .45 Semi-Automatic Pistol with a round in the chamber, a 10-round magazine in the gun, and an additional loaded magazine.

Smith and Wesson .40 Semi-Automatic Pistol with a loaded magazine and two additional loaded magazines.

Springfield Armory XDS .45 Semi-Automatic Pistol with a round in the chamber and a magazine with ammunition.

Smith and Wesson n.35 Semi-Automatic Pistol with a loaded magazine.

Rossi, Amadeo, and Co. .357 Revolver with no rounds, but .357 ammunition was found in the glove box.

Brass knuckles

Blackjack

Three knives with blades that exceeded the legal standard of 3 inches

Bates was transported to Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, a mental health facility in Washington D.C., for mental observation. He told officers on the scene that he is currently in the "MK Ultra" project managed by the CIA where chips have been implanted in his head, causing headaches, shaking, and convulsions.

Bates claimed that he was "blackjacked" while serving with Memphis Police Department, implanted with a chip in his head, and offered $28.7 million by the DHS and state of Tennessee to participate in the "MK Ultra" project.

He also claimed that he drove through night from Tennessee to Washington D.C. to speak with the NSA director or Defense Secretary James Mattis to have his chip removed from his head. Bates claimed that the chip caused him to be sexually raped, and he was a cyber torture victim.

Bates was involuntarily committed for mental health reasons in Tennessee in February 2017. A second incident occurred in July 2017 in which Bates was observed behaving erratically by law enforcement.

Bates is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful transport of weapon, possession of prohibited weapon, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unregistered ammunition.

