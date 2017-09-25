Man with 'pigeon-toed walk' wanted for robbing Walgreens

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a Walgreens.

Police said the man entered the store on Berryhill Road around 9:45 p.m. on September 21. He then pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

After taking money, he ran from the store.

Police described the man as 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with a pigeon-toed walk.

If you know where this suspect may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

