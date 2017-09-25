'Inappropriate' post gets Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee relieved of duty

A Shelby County Sheriff's Office employee was relieved of duty after posting "inappropriate and insensitive comments" on the department's Facebook page.
On Monday afternoon, the sheriff's office posted a picture of two people who had been arrested for stealing from a store.
The post specifically pointed out that the suspects recently moved into the country from Cuba.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office later removed the post and said the person responsible had been relieved of duty pending further investigation.
The sheriff's office said Sheriff Bill Oldham "sincerely apologizes for these comments."
Below is the full statement released by Shelby County Sheriff's Office:
"Earlier today, inappropriate and insensitive comments were posted on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account. They have since been removed and the responsible employee has been relieved of duty pending further investigation. Sheriff Bill Oldham sincerely apologizes for these comments."
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
