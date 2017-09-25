Mid-South churches review security following fatal Nashville shooting

Churches in the Mid-South are reviewing their security after a man opened fire in a Nashville church.

Emanuel Kidega Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring six more when he opened fire inside the church around 11:15 a.m.

Pastor Henry Key leads St. John Baptist Church in South Memphis. He said the shooting made him rethink the steps his church is taking to keep everyone safe during services.

He said he did not feel like he should be carrying a weapon, but he knows it is his responsibility to do everything he can to keep his congregation safe.

"If I get harmed in the line of duty, that's part of being a Shepard," Pastor Key said. "On the other hand if the members or any members of my church is involved, then I've got to take measures."

Pastor Key said his church is currently taking steps to provide additional security.

"We have a combination of alarm services, a combination of physical services, and right now we're looking at enhancing and upgrading our services to include surveillance."

Most state handgun laws say firearms with a permit are allowed in churches--with the exception of those portions of property of a religious institution being used for school purposes.

