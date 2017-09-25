Grizzlies' Fizdale says he'll kneel for anthem if team does

Kneeling during the national anthem has become a hot topic across the nation as more and more NFL players are choosing not to stand during the pregame anthem.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale weighed in on the topic during media day, saying he's all for players having a voice and if his team decided to kneel, he'd kneel too.

"I'm glad to see it and whatever our players decide to do, I'm 100 percent with them," Fizdale said.

Fizdale says he's all for humanity, civil rights, and justice. He reacted Monday after a number of NFL players and teams locked arms, some kneeling down, at games taking a stand against racial injustice after President Trump tweeted the NFL should fire players who do not stand for the national anthem.

"I just thought it showed real togetherness. And that's what we've got to do right now when so many things are trying to divide us," Fizdale said.

Fizdale said he's truly invested in seeing a change even right here in the city of Memphis. He's met with Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings to try and bring about those solutions.

"I've already went into my solution bag. I'm not waiting on the government or anyone to help our city," Fizdale said. "We're going to be doing other things with officers and kids so we can start establishing better relationship."

"I know these topics make people feel uncomfortable, but think about how black people feel when they walk past those statues," he added.

Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley said this weekend's events surely galvanized the entire NFL community and all of us to work towards racial equality.

