Mid-South preparing for another high-profile murder trial

The Mid-South is preparing for another high-profile murder trial.

In two weeks, Quinton Tellis will go on trial for the murder of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers, who died in December 2014 after she was found burning alive in Panola County.

"We're all just waiting to see what's going to go down," a man who did not want to be identified said. "I imagine a lot of people are going to be at it."

The jurors will be chosen from a pool in Magnolia, Mississippi--a town of about 2,000 people on the Louisiana border. The hope is the jurors won't know a lot about the case.

Tellis is accused of setting Chambers on fire in 2014 on this rural road in Courtland, Mississippi. She was burned on over 90 percent of her body and died a few hours later at Regional Medical Center in Memphis. A motive has not been revealed.

What is known is that there are many opinions about the case in Courtland.

"I don't think he done it. I really don't," the man said.

At this point, no one is commenting on whether Tellis will be offered some type of deal or if it is even being considered.

WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach tried to contact Chambers' parents, but no one answered when she knocked on the door.

