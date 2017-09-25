More car windows smashed in Germantown

An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
The Mid-South is preparing for another high-profile murder trial.
The people of Nashville are coming together in prayer, and thanking God for those who survived the church mass shooting, where an active shooter killed one and injured six others.
For the second time in two weeks, car windows in Germantown were smashed while the owners were away.
Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise discovered in one case, Shelby County's preferred vendor program for locally-owned businesses has backfired, right in the faces of county taxpayers.
United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.
An explosion in Jasper County killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, emergency personnel responded to a trailer on fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they discovered three people that were deceased, and two others that were injured. "It appears a propane heater was being worked on by an adult inside when it exploded," said Johnson. "The three fatali...
A 1-month-old baby found on the side of an Oklahoma interstate in a car seat stuffed with $5,500 in cash and a birth certificate was in state custody Monday as authorities continued to investigate why the boy was abandoned.
