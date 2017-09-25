10-year-old survives Nashville church shooting

The people of Nashville are coming together in prayer, and thanking God for those who survived the church mass shooting, where an active shooter killed one and injured six others.

Authorities say there were approximately 50 people still inside the sanctuary when the shooting began.

One of those people was a 10-year-old boy, who shared his story about how he made it out to safety.

"I don't even know if my family is alive, so I just started busting out crying," Jeremiah Reese, 10, said.

Reese was inside of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ when shots rang out.

"It came again, we got to go, we got to go, and I ran my leg twist, and that's when it popped," Reese said.

A police officer led him out the church to safety, but instantly he wondered if his family was safe.

"I do not know what to do, I don't know if my family is alive so I'm just freaking out," Reese said.

Through the chaos, emotional and physical pain, his questions were answered.

"When I realized they were alive, I started pouring out crying and that's like, I know I'm 10, and I'm supposed to be tough but I just couldn't hold it in," Reese said.

The suspect in the shooting, Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with the shooting death of a woman, and is expected to face several more charges.

Now, the Department of Justice and FBI have opened a federal civil rights investigation.

