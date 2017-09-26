AR firefighter relived of duty after writing Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during anthem

An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

The post says that Trump should post a sniper at every game and take out players who kneel.

The assistant fire chief says the department in no way agrees with the statements that were made and that type behavior will not be tolerated.

