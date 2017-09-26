Parsons, Chalmers hope to reboot with Grizzlies

The NBA preseason tips off in about a week for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team put its best foot forward for Media Day at FedExForum--that includes a some knees and ankles as well.

Chandler Parsons and Mario Chalmers are both former stars looking to get back to the top of their game, and the Memphis Grizzlies will need the two reach that point for the upcoming season.

"I think I'm a huge piece to this team and I look forward to doing the things that they brought me here to do," Parsons said.



Parsons signed a 4-year, $94 million deal with Memphis last season, but only ended up playing for the first quarter of the season. A lingering knee injury slowed him down and then his third knee injury in two years forced a season-ending surgery.

Fans in Memphis were not happy with Parsons.

"I have expectations that are very high. That's what I came here to do," Parsons said. "I came here to play well and help this team win and compete for a championship. That's always been my goal. Now that I'm finally feeling healthy enough to do that, I look forward to it."

Chalmers re-signed with the Grizzlies this summer after an achilles injury forced the team to waive him during the 2015-16 season.

"I'm just trying to come in and stay solid, be the guy they ask me to be," Chalmers said.

After sitting out last season, Chalmers said he feels better than ever.



"I actually feel better. I have a better left hand now. That's one of the things I worked on all summer, so I'm more confident with my left hand."



Chalmers, a former Kansas Jayhawk who beat the University of Memphis in the 2008 NCAA Tournament, had to earn the respect of the Grizzlies faithful when he first got to Memphis in 2015.

With some strong performances, he did. Parsons hopes he can do the same.

