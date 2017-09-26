Even Kanye West knows Mike Conley is underrated

Mike Conley is beloved in Memphis, but if you ask him, his biggest fan might not even be a Memphian.

Conley spoke to reporters at Grizzlies Media Day and recalled the time he received a phone call from Kanye West.

Conley said Kanye let him know that he admires him as a player and said he hates how underrated Captain Clutch is. (Most Memphians probably agree!)

VIDEO: Mike Conley got one of those famous late night calls from Kanye West this summer. The phone call story is hilarious. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/zZIJfXV747 — Sudu Upadhyay (@SuduUpadhyay) September 25, 2017

"I'm looking for a feature or something," Conley joked. "Put me in the background, sample some of my music, you know."

Conley said he never knew Kanye watched his games before the call.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.