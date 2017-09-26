Even Kanye West knows Mike Conley is underrated

Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of their officers.More >>
Ole Miss students will make a decision on the future of their school's mascot this week.More >>
A new chapel is coming to Midtown. Memphis Theological Seminary will break ground on The Hamilton Chapel on Thursday.More >>
Kneeling during the national anthem has become a hot topic across the nation as more and more NFL players are choosing not to stand during the pregame anthem.More >>
Mike Conley is beloved in Memphis, but if you ask him, his biggest fan might not even be a Memphian.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
United States Secret Service arrested a former Memphis police officer who had guns near the White House.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
An explosion in Jasper County killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, emergency personnel responded to a trailer on fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they discovered three people that were deceased, and two others that were injured. "It appears a propane heater was being worked on by an adult inside when it exploded," said Johnson. "The three fatali...More >>
Angel Stewart faces serious charges over what she described to be a prank. Charges include abuse of corpse and harassment.More >>
The representative criticized the president's remarks calling for the firing of NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Witnesses said one person was shot and killed around midnight in the parking lot of the Rosenwald Place Apartments on Rosenwald Road, which runs between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue south of I-110.More >>
