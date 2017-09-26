New Midtown chapel set to break ground - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New Midtown chapel set to break ground

MEMPHIS, TN

A new chapel is coming to Midtown.

Memphis Theological Seminary will break ground on The Hamilton Chapel on Thursday.

The new 300-seat chapel will be at the corner of Union Avenue and St. Agnes.

It will become the new home for the Seminary's weekly chapel services.

Total construction will cost near $4 million.

