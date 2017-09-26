Officer, driver in hospital after crash - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer, driver in hospital after crash

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of their officers.

The crash happened at the corner of Rawmill Road and Yale Road around midnight Tuesday.

Both the officer and the driver of the other car involved were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The officer was headed to a call when he collided with another car. It's possible that call was a shooting on Covington Pike.

