Voting begins on Ole Miss mascot future

Ole Miss students will make a decision on the future of their school's mascot this week.

Rebel Black Bear was voted as the team's new mascot in 2010, effectively retiring the controversial 'Colonel Reb.'

If the Associated Student Body has their way, the bear will be replaced with a landshark.

The 'Landshark Referendum' was introduced last week in attempt to turn the hand gesture into something more.

Voting for the new mascot begins Tuesday and will close Friday. WMC Action News 5 will follow the vote and bring you the results as they come.

