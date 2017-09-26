Molina in concussion protocol after taking foul balls of mask

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was removed from Monday nights game against the Cubs, after getting hit in the mask by back-to-back foul balls from the bat of Kris Bryant.

Cardinal manager Mike Matheny and the clubs trainer checked on Molina after the first foul tip and Molina remained in the game. But with the very next pitch, Bryant fouled the ball again straight into Molina's mask. That blow knocked Molina to his knees. Molina was escorted off the field and threw up on the way to the clubhouse, according to the Cardinals website.

The organization immediately began putting Molina through Major League Baseballs concussion protocol. Test results have not been released at this time.

Matheny is highly sensitive to this issue because his career was cut short due to trauma sustained from multiple concussions.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.