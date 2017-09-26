Predators re-sign Hartnell for one year

An Earle, Arkansas firefighter has been relieved of duty indefinitely over a racist Facebook post about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash involving one of their officers.More >>
Ole Miss students will make a decision on the future of their school's mascot this week.More >>
A new chapel is coming to Midtown. Memphis Theological Seminary will break ground on The Hamilton Chapel on Thursday.More >>
Kneeling during the national anthem has become a hot topic across the nation as more and more NFL players are choosing not to stand during the pregame anthem.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Military analysts say North Korea doesn't have the capability or intent to attack U.S. bombers and fighter jets, despite the country's top diplomat saying it has the right do so.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
The gesture comes after an NFL weekend when more than 200 players sat or took a knee during the national anthem across the league.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
