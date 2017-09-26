Predators re-sign Hartnell for one year

Scott Hartnell is back for his second stint with the Nashville Predators. The winger began his career with the organization in 2000 when he was selected 6th overall in the NHL Draft.

Hartnell told the Predators website he was thrilled to be back.

"I'm excited to make my impression felt here in the locker room and on the ice," Hartnell said.

The 35-year-old veteran signed a one year contract for $1 million.

