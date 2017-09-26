Best U.S. cities to celebrate Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are right around the corner in many cities, and since a trip to Munich, Germany to join the festivities there would cost an estimated $5,000 for most Americans, WalletHub.com has taken a close look at 2017’s Best U.S. Places for Oktoberfest Celebrations.

To determine the best cities for partaking in the epic German festival, WalletHub’s number crunchers compared the 100 largest cities across 23 key metrics, ranging from share of German population, to number of beer gardens per capita, to average price for Oktoberfest celebration tickets. Here are their findings:

Top 10 Oktoberfest Cities:

Cincinnati, OH New York, NY Portland, OR Philadelphia, PA Denver, CO St. Louis, MO Madison, WI Orlando, FL Pittsburgh, PA Columbus, OH

Oktoberfest Fun Facts:

$5,000: Estimated cost for an American to attend Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany

1.61 Million: Gallons of beer consumed during Oktoberfest

510,000: Number of whole roast chickens eaten, plus 240,000 sausages and 50,000 pork knuckles

$1.54 Billion: Oktoberfest’s annual economic impact on Munich

To see the full report and compare cities, click here.

And you can find some fun and interesting Oktoberfest facts by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.