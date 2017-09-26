Flex Tape: Andy, Will It Work?

An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
Memphis Police Department detained one person after reports of a person with a gun at Wooddale High School. Many parents say they were not surprised by Thursday’s scare on campus.More >>
Memphis Police Department detained one person after reports of a person with a gun at Wooddale High School. Many parents say they were not surprised by Thursday’s scare on campus.More >>
Attorneys for the man killed by Southaven police officers released the names of the two officers they say fired the fatal shots.More >>
Attorneys for the man killed by Southaven police officers released the names of the two officers they say fired the fatal shots.More >>
The family of a woman who drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party is suing the home's owners.More >>
The family of a woman who drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party is suing the home's owners.More >>
The Tennessee Historical Commission has confirmed to the City of Memphis that the petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue will not be heard at the October 13 meeting.More >>
The Tennessee Historical Commission has confirmed to the City of Memphis that the petition to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue will not be heard at the October 13 meeting.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.More >>