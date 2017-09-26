Thursday @ 10: Andy, will Flex Tape work?

Flex Tape is tested on a large whole. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Super strong, thick backing, works underwater--just a few claims on the packaging of Flex Tape: Strong Rubberized-Waterproof Tape.

"Its triple thick adhesive virtually welds itself to the surface instantly stopping the toughest leaks," said the product spokesperson in one commercial, slapping the tape over damaged surfaces in a "set it and forget it" fashion.

The "as seen on TV" product claims the rubberized tape can fix virtually any leak, but will it work?

Those tall claims peaked Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's interest, and you know what that means: a very hands-on investigation.

Andy Wise teamed up with Bruce Bates, Conway Service's master plumber in Cordova, to test those lofty "set it and forget it" kinds of claims.

"We're going to put this under pressure," Bruce said.

Before you open your wallet to pay $12-50 for this product, watch our tag team put Flex Tape to the test under as many circumstances as possible, Thursday at 10 p.m.

