Sen. Corker concerned about scams following Equifax hack

Ole Miss Police are investigating the fourth sexual assault reported on campus this semesterMore >>
A Congressman from Tennessee could have Congress take up the debate over etiquette and protests during the national anthem.More >>
More developments came down Tuesday in the wake of the massive Equifax security breach, which exposed personal information of as many as 143 million Americans.More >>
Before you open your wallet to pay $12-$50 for this product, watch our tag team put Flex Tape to the test under as many circumstances as possible, Thursday at 10 p.m.More >>
A new nonstop flight to another major U.S. city is coming to Memphis International Airport.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.More >>
