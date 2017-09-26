Frontier to launch nonstop flights linking Memphis, Philadelphia

A new nonstop flight to another major U.S. city is coming to Memphis International Airport.

Frontier Airlines will begin a nonstop flight to and from Philadelphia in April.

The flights will run four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

The schedule Looks like this:

Memphis to Philadelphia

Departs: 1:34 p.m.

Arrives: 5:06 p.m.

Philadelphia to Memphis

Departs: 5:56 p.m.

Arrives: 7:55 p.m.

The service starts April 9.

