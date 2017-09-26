18-year-old missing after desperate phone call

Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen that went missing and may be with a man against her will.

MPD issued a city watch Tuesday for Nicole Weir, 18.

Police said Weir called her grandmother at 8:30 Monday night saying she was with an unknown man who would not let her leave. A man could be heard in the background of the call, yelling.

Weir was last seen in the 700 block of Union Avenue.

Weir is described as 5-foot-9, 127 pounds with black shoulder-length hair.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

