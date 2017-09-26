Missing 18-year-old, who made a desperate phone call, has been found

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Nicole Weir, 18, on Tuesday.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, they canceled that City Watch, saying Weir had been located.

Officers said Weir called her grandmother, Cecelia, at 8:30 p.m. Monday saying she was with a man she didn't know who would not let her leave. A man could be heard in the background yelling.

Cecelia said the man eventually grabbed the phone out of Weir's hand and ended the call.

"All I know is she said he told her that she is his property," she said. "She sounded as though she was in distress."

She said police traced the call to Marked Tree, Arkansas, but they hadn't been able to locate her.

Weir was last seen at Southwest Community College on Monday morning.

Cecelia said her granddaughter has lived with her since she was 2 days old. She said Weir has never run away, and she doesn't know who the man in the background of the phone call could've been.

There is no word yet on if any arrests have been made in the matter.

