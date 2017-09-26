Congressman calls for Congress to weigh in on national anthem etiquette

A Congressman from Tennessee could have Congress take up the debate over etiquette and protests during the national anthem.

Congressman Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee's 7th District filed the resolution Monday in a show of support for President Donald Trump.

"How you conduct yourself is actually a federal statute," Blackburn said. "Today I filed a resolution enforcing our believe that proper conduct is important."

Federal law offers certain guidelines for how to act during the national anthem. Those guidelines are not mandatory and are not legally punishable.

The federal law says military members in uniform should salute the flag during the entire song.

"All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart, and men not in uniform, if applicable, should remove their headdress with their right hand and hold it at the left shoulder, the hand being over the heart.”

