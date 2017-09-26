Ole Miss investigates 4th sexual assault

Ole Miss Police are investigating the fourth sexual assault reported on campus this semester

The incident took place at Brown Hall and was reported at 11:53 P.M. On Tuesday at 2:13 A.M., the police department sent out a crime alert about the assault.

“UPD is investigating a reported sexual assault that occurred on 9/25/17 at Brown Hall. UPD received this report at approximately 11:53 p.m. The incident is reported to have occurred at Brown Hall."

Out of the four assaults reported this month, two were at dorm halls and the other two at fraternity parties.

To stay safe on campus the university released a few tips:

Attend events with friends

Do not accept an open drink from anyone

Let a friend know your plans

If you are alone, call UPD for a security escort 662-915-7234

Use the Live Safe App

Immediately report any crime to UPD 662-915-4911

Ole Miss Junior Maddie Bierster says practicing safety is her key to getting home.

“Staying aware is the most important thing to me. I always stay with my friends, and I bring pepper spray everywhere I go, especially if I know I’m going to be alone. “

Victims of sexual assault at the university can receive counseling sessions at Lester Hall.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.