Ripley's Believe It or Not! to bring exhibits to Memphis Zoo

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will come to Memphis Zoo in October to celebrate Tanah, the oldest Francois langur to ever give birth.

The zoo announced the record-breaking event earlier this year and even named the baby “Ripley” in honor of Ripley's Believe It or Not!.

To recognize the birth, Ripley’s Believe it or Not! will host nine consecutive Ripley Days of unbelievable exhibits at the zoo.

With the nearest Ripley's Believe It or Not! location being in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Ripley Days will give people in the Mid-South a chance to see those Gatlinburg exhibits closer to home.

On October 5 at 11 a.m., a Ripley representative will acknowledge Memphis Zoo with a plaque for Tanah and Ripley's accomplishment. The zoo will also receive a special cartoon to note Mr. Ripley's background as a cartoonist.

“Baby Ripley and his mother Tanah is exactly the type of unbelievable story we scour the globe to feature in Ripley's Believe It or Not!," Ripley Entertainment Public Relations Manager Suzanne Smagala-Potts said. “Ripley's is honored to be a permanent part of Memphis Zoo's François langur exhibit."

The gates for Ripley Days will open on October 7 at 9 a.m. and conclude on Sunday, October 15.

