Job fair with 2,300 available positions coming in Oct.

More than 25 businesses plane to hire future employees at a job fair on Oct. 6.

The event, which is hosted by Shelby County Child Support and Division of Corrections and Memphis Police Department, will be held at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, located at 3030 Poplar Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be felony and non-felony friendly employers in attendance with nearly 2,300 job positions available.

Employers at the site will include Adecco, Memphis Light Gas Water, Provide Staffing, and more.

To help job-seekers, the Tennessee Career Coach Bus will also be there to provide resume assistance.

